Recent fatal shootings in Douglas County: 9 killed by gunfire since June, including 2 children

Sunday morning’s shooting in downtown Lawrence — which killed three people and injured two — is the latest and deadliest incident in an unusually high number of fatal shootings in Douglas County since this summer.

Nine people have been killed in shootings in Douglas County since June, including two children. Multiple other people were wounded by gunfire in the same incidents.

These are the recent fatal shootings:

• Oct. 1 — Triple homicide, other shootings in downtown Lawrence.

About 1:40 a.m. Oct. 1, in what police described as a large crowd gathered outside near 11th and Massachusetts streets in downtown Lawrence, three people were shot dead and two others wounded by gunfire. Police identified the three killed as Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee; Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, of Topeka; and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, of Topeka.

• Sept. 22 — Accidental shooting of child in northern Lawrence.

Lawrence police are investigating the death of 1-year-old Autumn Smith of Lawrence as an accidental shooting. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at her family’s home in the 600 block of North Michigan Street.

• Sept. 19 — Fatal shooting on West 27th Terrace.

About 9:50 p.m. Sept. 19, police responded to a disturbance at a home at 2013 W. 27th Terrace and found Bryce S. Holladay, 26, of Lawrence, fatally shot. Police initially arrested a resident of the home, Steven A. Drake III, 20, on suspicion of manslaughter, and Drake was formally charged with first-degree murder.

• Sept. 2 — Homicide, shootings at Motel 6 in Lawrence.

Cameron Hooks, 23, of Lenexa, was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 2 inside a guest room at Motel 6, 1130 N. Third St. Three suspects — one man from Kansas City, Mo., and two from Kansas City, Kan. — have been arrested. The two against whom formal charges have been filed so far are charged with first degree murder during the commission of armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

• Aug. 13 — Double murder-suicide of mother, child in Douglas County.

Erin Berg, 36, and her 3-year-old daughter, Mazey Berg, of Maryville, Mo., were killed in a double murder-suicide outside Lawrence, committed by Mazey’s father, Peter Sander, 41.

About 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Berg was shot several times in the driveway of a house in the 1000 block of East 900 Road. Authorities believe Sander shot Berg, then drove to the Baker Wetlands, where he then shot Mazey and himself.

• June 24 — Homicide outside Eudora bar.

Bo M. Hopson, 32, of Eudora, who had been working the door at the bar, was fatally shot about 1:15 a.m. June 24 outside D-Dubs Bar and Grill, 10 W. Ninth St. in Eudora.

Danny W. Queen, 36, of Eudora is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Queen allegedly pointed his gun and pulled the trigger at two other men during the same confrontation, but the gun misfired.

Nonfatal shootings this year in Douglas County

In addition to the four people injured in the above fatal shooting incidents, at least nine other people have been injured by gunfire — both purposeful and accidental — this year in Douglas County.

• Sept. 22 — A shooting victim showed up at a hospital after being injured about 11:30 p.m. at Playerz Sports Bar, 1910 Haskell Ave. Police said they received little cooperation from witnesses at the scene.

• Sept. 20 — A man was shot about 9:15 p.m. at a mobile home park in the 100 block of North Michigan Street. Multiple vehicles and residences there also were hit by gunfire, and at least one suspect vehicle led police on a chase into Leavenworth County.

• Sept. 9 — A 12-year-old boy was injured in an accidental shooting outside Lawrence. Police said he dropped the gun, causing it to discharge, while doing target practice with an adult.

• Aug. 11 — An employee of Kwik Shop, 3440 W. Sixth St., was shot about 3:40 a.m. outside the store, during an attempted robbery.

• May 28 — An 18-year-old man reportedly was the victim of a drive-by shooting about 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ousdahl Road.

• May 7 — A shooting was reported at 11:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 800 block of New York Street. The man had injuries from shotgun pellets, according to reports.

• April 26 — A man accidentally shot himself in the arm while he was cleaning a firearm at his home in the 2500 block of Stowe Drive.

• Feb. 7 — In Baldwin City, two men were shot during an incident at one of the men’s homes, a duplex on Deer Ridge Court. Police believe the shooting was accidental.

