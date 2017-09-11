12-year-old injured in accidental shooting near Lawrence

A 12-year-old boy was shot this weekend, after he accidentally dropped the gun he was using and it discharged, authorities say.

Lawrence police were called to the accidental shooting about 1:40 p.m. Saturday at Mud Creek Park, 25687 Alexander Road, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said.

The 12-year-old was with a grandparent, doing target practice, when he accidentally dropped the gun on the ground, which caused it to discharge, Rhoads said. The youth received a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken via ambulance to a Kansas City area hospital, she said.

More information, including the type of gun involved and details about the boy’s injuries, was not immediately available, Rhoads said.

Mud Creek Park, located east of the Lawrence city limits, is at the northeast end of Riverfront Park in Leavenworth County.

Rhoads said Lawrence police respond to the park because it is city property.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.