Gunshots fired near eastern Lawrence bar; one man wounded, witnesses uncooperative

A 33-year-old man was admitted to an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound after a shooting Friday night in Lawrence, police said in a news release.

The shooting was reported at 11:37 p.m. Friday at Playerz Sports Bar, 1910 Haskell Ave.

By the time officers arrived on scene, there was evidence of a shooting but they received little cooperation, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in the release. Later, officers responded to a local hospital regarding the shooting victim, whose injuries are believed to be nonlife-threatening.

Rhoads said the investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.

