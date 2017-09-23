Gunshots fired near eastern Lawrence bar; one man wounded, witnesses uncooperative

A 33-year-old man was admitted to an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound after a shooting Friday night in Lawrence, police said in a news release.
The shooting was reported at 11:37 p.m. Friday at Playerz Sports Bar, 1910 Haskell Ave.
By the time officers arrived on scene, there was evidence of a shooting but they received little cooperation, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in the release. Later, officers responded to a local hospital regarding the shooting victim, whose injuries are believed to be nonlife-threatening.
Rhoads said the investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.
Comments
Natasha Simpson 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Bob Smith 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Natasha is another lousy, rotten spammer.
Bill McGovern 3 hours, 1 minute ago
Why go all the way to Topeka or KCMO when I can get shot at Playerz Sports Bar?
Josh Berg 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Playerz needs to be shut down plain and simple. If these people want to take shots at each other then let them do it at home.
Mike Gant 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
That's what the city commission is obviously trying to do with the new "nuisance bar" proposal. Honestly between the "massage" parlor, mold-infested building, playerz, and general amount of crime, that entire strip mall should be razed to the ground.
David Holroyd 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
And it should have been razed and the gas station as well BEFORE Dollar General was built. Now it is mess with a new building smack dab in the middle. Anything new built won't have any visibility.
Richard Aronoff 55 minutes ago
Perhaps a weekend in the slammer on a material witness warrant would loosen up the memories of the uncooperative patrons.
