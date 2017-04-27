Lawrence man accidentally shoots himself while cleaning firearm, police say

A 63-year-old man was injured Wednesday night after he accidentally shot himself in the arm, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Stowe Drive about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police Officer Drew Fennelly said in a written response to questions. They found that the man had accidentally shot himself while he was cleaning the firearm at home.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Fennelly said. An update on his condition was not available Thursday.

Fennelly said additional information regarding the incident was not immediately available Thursday because the police reports were not yet complete.

