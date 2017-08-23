Still no arrests in Kwik Shop shooting; police investigation continues

Lawrence police continue to investigate the Aug. 11 shooting of a convenience store employee and have yet to catch any suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are actively following up on leads, Officer Drew Fennelly said this week. He said no suspects had been apprehended.

The victim, whose injuries were nonlife-threatening, has since been released from the hospital, Fennelly said.

Fennelly declined to comment further on the incident or the police department’s investigation so far, including whether any video surveillance was a part of it. He said sharing “case sensitive information” could interfere with the investigation.

“Our primary concern is identifying and successfully assisting in the prosecution of the perpetrators,” Fennelly said.

About 3:40 a.m. Aug. 11 at the Kwik Shop at 3440 W. Sixth Street, a 38-year-old male employee was shot once outside the store during an attempted robbery.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot.

One was described as a black man between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a red bandana over his face, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The other suspect was described as a black man about 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a blue bandana on his face and a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police urge anyone who may have information, or who may have seen or heard anything, to share tips with Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 832-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.