Police arrest third man in connection with fatal shooting at Lawrence Motel 6

Police have arrested a third man in connection with a fatal shooting in early September at a North Lawrence motel.

Ramone Singleton, 22, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested Wednesday night in Kansas City, Mo., according to a news release Thursday from the Lawrence Police Department.

Singleton will be brought to Douglas County and is expected to face charges of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault, Lawrence police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 2 inside a guest room at Motel 6, 1130 N. Third St.

Responding officers discovered three shooting victims, Lawrence police said previously. Cameron Hooks, 23, of Lenexa, died from his injuries, and two other victims were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Lawrence police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 843-TIPS (8477).

Two men have already been charged in the shooting — Tyrone J. Carvin, 19, of Kansas City, Kan., and Shawn K. Smith, 19, of Kansas City, Mo. — and each face one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.

The murder charges against Carvin and Smith allege that Hooks’ death happened during the commission or attempted commission of armed robbery, a “dangerous felony.”

Carvin himself suffered a gunshot wound “in relation to the shooting” and was treated at a Kansas City-area hospital afterward, police have said. He was first jailed in Wyandotte County then moved to the Douglas County jail Sept. 5.

Smith was arrested Sept. 15 in Kansas City, Mo., and booked into the Douglas County jail Sept. 20.

Both are being held on $1 million bond.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.