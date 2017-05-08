Shooting of man in East Lawrence under investigation

The shooting of a man Sunday night in East Lawrence is under investigation.

Lawrence police were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of New York Street at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the police department. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound sitting on the sidewalk outside the complex.

Police identified a 71-year-old man who was allegedly "involved in the shooting," the news release said, although it gave no detail on the nature of his involvement. The investigation is ongoing and no one has been arrested. Police declined to provide any further information to the public about the incident.

The gunshot victim had injuries to his face and shoulder from shotgun pellets and was transported via air ambulance to the University of Kansas hospital, according to Journal-World reporting partner Operation 100 News.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.