Friends seeking donations for funeral of Lawrence 1-year-old killed in accidental shooting

Relatives and friends of a Lawrence family whose 1-year-old daughter died in an accidental shooting last week are raising money for the child's celebration of life.

The GoFundMe page describes Autumn Grace Smith, 1, as a child whose smile “warmed the souls of her parents and big brother,” and who “was loved tenderly and fully every day of her life.”

“The memories, giggles, and adventures of the last two years was just not long enough and will leave everyone she met wanting more,” the page says.

Services for Autumn are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ Community Church, according to her obituary submitted to the Journal-World.

Thursday would have been Autumn’s second birthday, according to the GoFundMe page.

The fatal shooting was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday at the child’s home in the 600 block of North Michigan Street.

Lawrence police said they were investigating the incident as an accidental shooting and would forward their investigation of the incident, once complete, to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review. Police have provided no other details about the circumstances of the shooting.

The fundraising page is online at gofundme.com/autumn-smith-family-fund.

The Journal-World recently featured the family — Autumn, her older brother and parents Chance and Megan Smith — in a story about a Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department program they were participating in.

The GoFundMe page notes that the family has worked through pain before and plans to focus on healing. It features this Bible verse, attributed to Psalm 34:18:

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; He rescues those whose spirits are crushed."

