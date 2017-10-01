5 people shot in downtown Lawrence; 3 dead

Lawrence Police are investigating after at least five people were shot — three fatally — in downtown Lawrence just before 1:40 Sunday morning, according to a news release from Officer Derrick Smith.
The exact location of the multiple shooting wasn't clear but police had blocked off Massachusetts Street between 10th and 11th streets.
Interim Police Chief Anthony Brixius said police, who are headquartered in the 1100 block of Massachusetts, heard 20-plus gunshots and responded to the scene, along with medical personnel.
At the scene, officers encountered a large crowd and several victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Smith said in the release. Five victims have been identified from the shooting, and three have sustained fatal injuries. Two victims are being treated at area hospitals for nonlife-threatening injuries, Smith said.
Police had no immediate details about the victims or their identities.
Brixius said just before 3 a.m. that no one had been detained in the shooting and he could not say whether more than one suspect was involved.
Crime scene tape was stretched across storefronts in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street. In front of Aladdin Cafe, 1021 Massachusetts St., a pool of blood was visible.
Lawrence resident Kyeeton Soukup told the Journal-World that he was in Pyramid Pizza, 1029 Massachusetts St., when someone came in from outside and shouted, "Oh my God, there has been a shooting outside!"
Soukup, who had not himself heard the shots, said he ran outside and encountered two shooting victims on the sidewalk not far from Watkins Community Museum on the corner of 11th and Massachusetts. He immediately ran to find a defibrillator, he said, but as he returned emergency personnel were already on the scene.
An employee of It's Brothers, who did not want his name used, told the Journal-World that the shooting appeared to have occurred in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street. He said he did not hear any shots but observed a lot of commotion to the north.
At least one helicopter ambulance had been called, but it wasn't clear if it transported anyone.
According to Operation 100news, the Journal-World's news partner, police were standing by outside of Lawrence Memorial Hospital, as a “large crowd of possible family members” gathered there shortly after the shootings.
Zach Ziesmer, a Lawrence Uber driver, told the Journal-World that it had been a busy night in Lawrence, with Late Night in the Phog having occurred earlier in the evening at Allen Fieldhouse as well as a large concert at the Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., featuring a guest appearance by rapper Lil Yachty, who had performed earlier at Late Night.
He said, "Something felt wrong" about the evening "even before this happened."
Ziesmer said he did not witness any of the violence but as he arrived near the scene of the shooting about 2:30 a.m. he saw what appeared to be a body on the ground. A blue tarp later covered that area.
"I have lived here a year," Ziesmer said. "Lawrence has its fair share of violence, but for it to be right on Massachusetts Street seems kind of unreal."
The Journal-World obtained a copy of a Facebook Live video seemingly taken shortly after the shooting. The video shows a chaotic scene centered at the northwest corner of 11th and Massachusetts streets in front of Watkins Community Museum. The video shows Lawrence police officers were on the scene administering CPR. An ambulance crew arrived a few minutes later.
The area was crowded with people, presumably exiting downtown bars that were closing for the evening. Many of the people were walking just feet from the graphic scene. The Journal-World is not publishing the video because of its graphic content and the ongoing nature of the police investigation.
The presence of the video-taker created some disturbance around the scene, as you could hear people urging the man to stop shooting footage of the victim. But the man continued to shoot video for more than 11 minutes, at one point saying: “This (expletive) is crazy. You all are watching it live.” Another man interjected: “We ain’t going to watch him die, though.”
About two miles away at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, the scene was tragic in the parking lot outside the emergency room. Several people were trying to console a young man who was screaming “I’m sorry, I’m sorry.” A man in a hospital gown briefly exited the hospital and hugged several people who were part of a crowd of about 20 people who had gathered outside the entrance to the emergency room.
Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence Police at (785) 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.
Check back with this report and the Lawrence Journal-World for updates on this breaking story.
Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Lawrence Journal-World. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Richard Heckler 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Time to repeal recent gun laws I'd say ...... quickly!
Henry Joseph Hofmeister 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
So you think those guns were from in town? Maybe from students in the bathrooms?
Steve Jacob 46 minutes ago
Panora's Box has been opened, too hard to close.
Henry Joseph Hofmeister 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Hey Bill, we really don't need big name people at late night. Just keep tech9 and local names. Local names like our team. On another note, ku athletic director, please understand that a blackout tv and streaming of all ku bball in kansas and kansas city leads to anything free leads to this being THE one night to bring in topeka, wichita, and kcmo residents that can't afford KUsports packages from espn. those couple adidas guys that tried the backdoor could have just tried to make all broadcasts free in the local area and make every superstar in the midwest want to come to ku honestly. show ku to poor kids instead of keeping it all on pay per view.
Bob Summers 39 minutes ago
After 8 years of Liberal rule, let's take a look at possible reasons this gun play took place in a complex, diversity village like Lawrence.
Seventy five percent of the country makes less than $30,000 per year.
-On-third of adults over the age of 30 are living with their parents for economic reasons.
-The college loan fiasco will be the next housing crash of 2008.
-Over 300,000 waitresses and waiters have college degrees.
Our nation’s economy has gone from first to fourteenth and is rapidly plummeting.
-Some polling groups ranks America as low as 44th, behind Romania, in civil liberties.
-Despite our 24/7/365 access to entertainment America ranks 14th in happiness levels.
-In the United States, suicide has replaced car accidents as the number one cause of death.
-Since 1968, suicide for Americans between the ages of 15-24 has skyrocketed by 310%
-An estimated 20-25% of the country is on mind-numbing psychotropic drugs. Seventy percent of foster children are on these drugs which bring structural changes and damage to young brains.
-We are now seeing East German Stasi type interrogation centers being used against American citizens who are not even charged with a crime (e.g. Chicago Black Sites).
-DHS and the Clergy Response Team have greatly compromised the spoken word of the Bible. Most churches and their pastors fall under the category of “false prophets”. In other words, today’s American churches are centers of deception.
-The U.S. economy is nearly $19 trillion dollars in debt.
-The U.S. government owes $240 trillion dollars in unfunded mandated liabilities to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, etc.
-The bankers have coerced the government to push their derivatives debt upon the American people. This debt amounts to about $1.5 quadrillion dollars with an annual interest rate of $505 trillion dollars. The entire GDP of the planet is under $70 trillion. America could not pay off this debt by the 50th century.
-Despite spending in excess of 10 times more for health care as any other nation, we only have the 51st longest life span. We live, on average, a full one year less than the a Cuban living in a third world country.
-Post-secondary education is the most expensive in the world as is health care.
-The U.S., despite having only 4% of the population, has over 25% of the world’s prison population.
Bob Smith 23 minutes ago
The odds are very high that the shooter couldn't have legally owned a firearm. Criminals tend to not obey laws. That what makes them criminals.
Sign in to comment