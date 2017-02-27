Baldwin City Police Department says a second man was injured in Feb. 7 shooting

Baldwin City — While piecing together the circumstances of a Feb. 7 shooting in this southern Douglas County City, the Baldwin City Police Department learned a second man was wounded in the incident.



It was reported at the time of the shooting that one 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen at his duplex on Deer Ridge Court. Baldwin City Police Chief Greg Neis also reported that the wound was thought to be accidental but that his department was looking for two men seen leaving the residence immediately after the shooting.

Neis said Monday that the wounded man, Brandon Blake, has been released from the hospital. Neis said he did not anticipate any charges would be filed against him relating to the incident.

The Baldwin City Police Department learned the name of one of the two men reportedly seen leaving the residence as he sought treatment for a 9-mm gunshot wound to a hand at Shawnee Mission Health—Prairie Star off Kansas Highway 7 in Lenexa. Neis declined to identify the man because he has not been charged with any offenses related to the incident. Baldwin City police believe they know the name of the second Wyandotte County man seen leaving the duplex but have not been able to contact him.

While at the Lenexa hospital, the wounded man, who is from Edwardsville, originally told Lenexa police the wound was the result of an incident in Wyandotte County, Neis said.

When Wyandotte County law enforcement authorities started investigating the possible shooting, they learned of the Baldwin City incident from the same night and notified the Baldwin City department, Neis said. During a later interview with the Baldwin City police, Neis said, the wounded Edwardsville man admitted the shooting occurred at Blake’s residence. Neis said the man was apparently trying to do something with the pistol when it discharged. The bullet passed through the shooter’s off hand and then struck Blake, he said.

The shooting was determined to be accidental, but a follow-up search warrant served at the shooter’s Edwardsville residence conducted Feb. 14 turned up suspected “drug things” of interest to Wyandotte County authorities, Neis said.

The Baldwin City Police Department also obtained a search warrant of Blake’s duplex, Neis said. The phones of Blake, his girlfriend and ex-wife were searched, which helped to link the wounded Edwardsville man to the Baldwin City incident.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office was reviewing the case to determine if any charges would be brought against the two Wyandotte County men, Neis said.

