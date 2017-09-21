Man arrested in 27th Terrace homicide now charged with first-degree murder

A man who was initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a fatal shooting in Lawrence — and who claimed the slain man broke into his home — was formally charged Thursday with first-degree murder instead.

Steven A. Drake III, 20, is accused of killing 26-year-old Bryce Holladay, of Lawrence.

Lawrence police officers responded about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday to a home at 2013 W. 27th Terrace, where they found Holladay fatally shot. Drake was questioned about the incident and arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter.

Thursday, Drake was formally charged with first-degree murder and made his first appearance in Douglas County District Court, via video from the jail.

“I’m begging for the court’s mercy — I’m not a criminal,” Drake said when asked whether he had anything to say about his bond, unfolding a piece of paper and beginning to read from it.

Drake said that he’d come home to someone trying to steal from him. “This man broke into my home. He was not welcomed.”

The judge then cut Drake off, suggesting it was not in his best interest to continue speaking about the incident.

The judge set Drake’s bond at $750,000, the full amount requested by prosecutors, and set his next hearing for Sept. 26.

Asked whether he’d ever had a court appointed attorney in Douglas County, Drake told the judge: “I’ve had a lot of them, and none of them did me any good.”

The judge appointed attorney Angela Keck to represent Drake.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.