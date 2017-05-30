18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Lawrence; police seek public’s help

An 18-year-old Lawrence man was the victim of a reported drive-by shooting on Sunday.

The man was outside about 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ousdahl Road when he was shot in the back, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department Tuesday.

The man was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries at a local hospital and released later Sunday, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS (8477). Tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.