Judge denies NCAA request in college basketball corruption court case to ‘obtain materials’

photo by: Associated Press

A federal judge on Thursday denied the NCAA’s request to obtain unreleased information gathered by the FBI for a college basketball corruption court case, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan denied the NCAA’s request to become an “intervenor” in the court case of former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code, who were all found guilty of fraud in October for their scheme to pay highly touted basketball recruits to attend certain universities, including the University of Kansas.

The NCAA wrote in a Thursday letter to the court that it requested to be an intervenor for the purpose of “obtaining materials.” In the same day, Kaplan denied the request “without prejudice,” which allows the NCAA to make the request again.

“Any such motion shall address the question whether intervention in a criminal case is permissible,” Kaplan wrote in the denial.

The decision comes just days after legal officials for the NCAA told Yahoo Sports that the organization was trying to obtain unreleased information the FBI gathered for the case. The NCAA wants to use the unreleased information for its own investigation into whether programs caught in the scandal committed NCAA violations.

The NCAA officials said they are also reaching out to defense attorneys working in the case to see if they may be able to provide the information.