Employee of apparel company illegally paid KU basketball player’s family, federal indictment alleges

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York is now alleging in a federal indictment that an employee of an apparel company illegally paid the family of a University of Kansas basketball player.

The allegations are part of the same case that alleges improper payments were made to families or players at the University of Louisville, the University of Miami and North Carolina State University.

The University of Kansas is not a defendant in the case.

The defendants in the superceding indictment announced Tuesday are James Gatto, who was the head of global sports marketing for Adidas, and Merl Code, an Adidas contractor.

The new indictment, as it relates to KU, alleges that between October 2016 and November 2017 Gatto and others conspired to funnel at least $90,000 "to the mother of a top high school basketball player." The player is not named.

It also alleges that around August 2017 the "scheme participants" agreed to make payments to the legal guardian of another student athlete to secure his commitment to play at KU. That student athlete, who was not named n the indictment, committed on Aug. 30 to play basketball at KU.

KU on Tuesday evening released a statement saying that it would fully cooperate with investigators.

“Earlier today, we learned that the University of Kansas is named as a victim in a federal indictment," the statement from Joe Monaco, KU's director of strategic communications, read. "The indictment does not suggest any wrongdoing by the university, its coaches or its staff. We will cooperate fully with investigators in this matter. Because this is an active investigation, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

— Check back for more details as this story develops.

