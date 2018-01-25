Crews respond to fatal accident, grass fire near Wells Overlook

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies were responding to a fatal two-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of North 1000 Road near Wells Overlook Thursday night, a Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed.

Sgt. Kristen Channel said deputies responded to the accident shortly after 10 p.m. It was not immediately known how many people were involved in the accident or what caused it.

Firefighters were also on scene trying to extinguish a grass fire that started from the accident, Channel said.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies were still at the scene of the accident, Channel said. The 1300 block of North 1000 Road was closed to traffic and would likely be closed for some time, Channel said.

