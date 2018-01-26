Authorities identify man killed in head-on crash south of Lawrence

A head-on collision Thursday night south of Lawrence killed a man and injured a woman, authorities say.

Eric Hutchinson, 42, of Lawrence, died in the crash, which happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of North 1000 Road, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kristen Channel said Friday. The location is just west of Wells Overlook Park.

Hutchinson had been driving a Mazda 3 westbound on the county road when his vehicle collided head-on with a GMC Jimmy SUV, Channel said. The driver of the SUV, 48-year-old Kristina Hurt, of Eudora, sustained serious injuries and was flown to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., Channel said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, Channel said.

The crash remains under investigation, Channel said. At this time, she said, it’s unknown what caused it or whether the drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash sparked a large grass fire in the area, and it took numerous area fire departments to get it under control, Channel said.

North 1000 Road was closed for about five hours due to the incident, Channel said.

