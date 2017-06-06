Lawrence mayor takes stand against Trump’s withdrawal from Paris climate agreement

Lawrence Mayor Leslie Soden has joined with more than 1,000 other city and corporate leaders in the U.S. by signing onto a statement expressing support for the Paris climate agreement.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the climate agreement last week, making the U.S., Syria and Nicaragua the only countries in the world to not participate in the landmark accord. The president's decision has drawn global condemnation.

I'm proud to add #lawrenceks to a list of over 1k US leaders making a bold climate statement: #WeAreStillIn and we will #ActOnClimate ! — Leslie Soden (@lesliesoden) June 6, 2017 None by Leslie Soden

The Paris climate agreement is an effort sponsored by the United Nations to get nations to cooperate in addressing global warming and climate change.

In the aftermath of Trump's withdrawal, many states, cities and businesses, including more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies, are taking a stand against the president and making their own commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by signing onto a statement known as "We Are Still In."

The statement calls Trump's decision "a grave mistake that endangers the American public and hurts America's economic security and diplomatic reputation."

