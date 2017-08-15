Autopsies completed in triple killing: father believed to have shot ex-partner, then 3-year-old and himself

The father and child who died in Douglas County Sunday — along with the child's mother — were shot to death, and the father is the suspected killer, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release Tuesday morning, which was also the first time the office reported the names of the deceased.

Autopsies on Erin Berg, 36, and Mazey Berg, 3, both of Maryville, Mo., and Peter Sander, 41, of rural Douglas County, have been completed, the sheriff's office said. All three died of gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office had earlier reported that Erin Berg had been shot to death Sunday afternoon at a residence in the 1000 block of East 900 Road, but had not yet reported the cause of death of Mazey Berg and Sander.

Neither Sander nor Erin Berg had any association with the residence on East 900 Road and it's unknown why they were in that area when the initial shooting occurred, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities believe that Sander took the child in Berg's car to another location — a parking area at the Baker Wetlands — where he shot and killed her and then himself .

More information from Monday • Mother slain in Douglas County identified

Sander and Berg had previously been in a relationship but were not at the time of the shootings, the sheriff's office said.

Berg was known to many in Lawrence through working nearly two decades at Kizer Cummings Jewelers, 833 Massachusetts St.

Sgt. Kristen Channel said the sheriff's office would not release any additional information on the incident Tuesday.

