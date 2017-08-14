Shooting victim in Douglas County identified as Lawrence resident; 3-year-old also dead; father is suspected shooter

The woman who was shot and killed Sunday in rural Lawrence was 36-year-old Erin Berg, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The body of Berg's daughter, 3-year-old Mazey Berg Sander, was also found Sunday at another location, along with the body of a man who the sheriff's office indicated in Sunday's news release was the girl's father and the suspected shooter of Mazey's mother. Officials have not indicated a cause of death for the toddler and the father; nor have they confirmed the identities of the deceased.

In documents related to a child custody petition in Douglas County District Court, the child's father is identified as Peter Sander.

Erin Berg is a former employee of Kizer Cummings Jewelers in Lawrence, according to previous items published in the Journal-World. The store posted a remembrance of Berg on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that three people, including the 3-year-old girl, were found.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East 900 Road, southwest of Lawrence. In the driveway of a residence there, they found a 36-year-old woman, now known to be Berg, who had been shot several times. She died at the scene, according to the release.

Berg was not affiliated with the residence, according to the release.

Law enforcement later found Berg’s vehicle at the Baker Wetlands, south of 31st Street and Haskell Avenue. A 3-year-old girl and 41-year-old man were found dead nearby, and the release said their “manners of death” had not yet been determined.

The sheriff’s office release said the man is the suspected shooter of the woman, and the girl was believed to be their daughter. The sheriff’s office does not believe any other individuals were involved in the deaths, according to the release.

Custody petition

Berg and Sander, of Lawrence, were the parents of Mazey Berg Sander, according to a petition for a custody arrangement that Berg filed in June 2016 in Douglas County District Court.

The couple never married, but the child — then 2 — had lived together with both of them in Lawrence until June 2016, according to the petition. That month, Berg had moved to another address in Lawrence and was requesting that the court approve a joint custody arrangement that would give residential custody to her at her home and parenting time to Sanders at his home, according to the petition.

The petition said, “both parties are fit and proper persons to provide care for the child,” but that Berg had provided the majority of care for Mazey.

Later that year, however, Berg withdrew that request. In her November 2016 motion to dismiss her petition, Berg didn’t give details about the family’s arrangement at that time.



