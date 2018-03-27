Massachusetts Street to close all day Saturday before KU’s national semifinal game

The city of Lawrence will be clearing Massachusetts Street and closing it to traffic in advance of Saturday night's big basketball game between the University of Kansas and Villanova.

Parking will be prohibited beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, and traffic will be blocked along Massachusetts Street from Sixth to 11th streets, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said this would be the first time Massachusetts Street has been closed for a Final Four celebration. She said the police department believed closing the street to both parking and traffic was the safest option for pedestrians and drivers.

“In the past, people have been injured from cars attempting to back out into the crowds of people in the street,” Rhoads said in an email. “Additionally, numerous cars were damaged in past Final Four celebrations from people celebrating on top of them.”

Access to alleyways next to Massachusetts Street will also be limited to businesses and deliveries, the release said.

Any vehicles remaining along Massachusetts Street after 5 a.m. Saturday will be towed.

The city will provide a shuttle from KU's Memorial Stadium to the 700 block of Vermont Street from 11 a.m. Saturday until one hour after the game ends, the release said. The game is set to begin at 7:49 p.m. Saturday.

The measures are just one part of the city's plan for dealing with the crowds of fans likely to fill downtown during the game and in the event of a KU victory.

