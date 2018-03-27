Police to have all hands on deck for Final Four weekend in Lawrence

The University of Kansas men’s basketball team is playing in the Final Four this weekend.

Cue large-scale city and police operations to ensure that Lawrence is prepared to get wild — but safely so.

“Luckily, we live in a community where this isn’t new to us,” said Sgt. Amy Rhoads, Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman.

Building on past experience with the Jayhawks in NCAA tournament play — their last Final Four appearance was in 2012, and in 2008 they won it all, to name the most recent — the city and local law enforcement are strategizing for this weekend.

It’s a big undertaking.

In 2012, for example, the city reported spending $180,000 on Final Four-related expenses. Close to $150,000 of that was for personnel costs, largely police overtime, the Journal-World reported after the 2012 run. Other downtown expenses included $4,700 for portable toilets and $1,100 for landfill expenses to dispose of all the extra trash (plus, unfortunately, $1,600 for casualties of flowers and shrubs downtown).

In 2008, when KU won the National Championship, an estimated 40,000 fans crowded into downtown.

The city of Lawrence actually has Final Four ordinances on the books, and those will be in play.

From noon Saturday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, glass bottles and other glass containers are banned on Massachusetts Street. New this year, during the same time frame, it will also be illegal to get on any rooftop downtown.

Police are holding meetings this week to pin down details, Rhoads said, but the department has again recruited multiple outside law enforcement agencies to send reinforcements to Lawrence Saturday night (for the Final Four game) and, if needed, Monday night (for the championship game).

In the past, agencies including KU police, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Overland Park Police Department have backed up LPD to “saturate” downtown during the big games and ensuing street celebrations, Rhoads said.

Not only do they need extra officers on the ground downtown, she said, but this way there will be enough officers to handle calls in other parts of the city, too.

“It definitely is a team effort,” Rhoads said. “Either way it’s going to be busy, whether we win or lose we will have plenty of resources.”

KU police will have the majority of their officers on duty, as well, said Deputy Chief James Anguiano.

Some will be assisting LPD downtown; others will be patrolling campus and yet others will be staffing the watch party at Allen Fieldhouse. Anguiano said KU police do not send officers to San Antonio with the team.

Anguiano noted that campus — for students watching games in their dorm rooms and the Allen Fieldhouse watch party — provides an alcohol-free alternative for fans.

He said the goal of KU police is to ensure “it’s a nice, safe, celebratory environment,” adding that the vibe for law enforcement at a KU watch party is different from typical live games in Allen Fieldhouse.

“Everybody’s here for a common purpose,” Anguiano said. “We’re here to root on the Jayhawks to victory. It’s not like a rivalry game.”

Anguiano said he urges fans to simply “celebrate safe.”

“It’s good to be in this position; only one of four campuses and communities enjoy this type of environment,” he said. “Hopefully we can carry the celebration through Monday.”

•••

Final Four weekend: Safety reminders for fans

Lawrence police reported no arrests or citations from the street party after Sunday’s win that launched the Kansas Jayhawks into this year’s Final Four.

Police hope that’s the case again this weekend, when they expect even more people in downtown Lawrence — especially if KU wins Saturday night.

Police have called in other agencies for backup and plan to have officers saturating downtown, said Sgt. Amy Rhoads of the Lawrence Police Department.

Officers’ main mission will be ensuring everyone’s safe, Rhoads said.

“We want to make sure people have a good time, but we want them to be safe while they’re having a good time,” she said.

Things to remember if you’re downtown Saturday and, if the Jayhawks win, again on Monday:

• If you rush onto Massachusetts Street with your drink, make sure it’s in a plastic cup.

Glass bottles or other glass containers won’t be tolerated, and city ordinance prohibits them from being out in the street all weekend, Rhoads said. That’s to ensure everyone’s safety, especially in a big rush where people take over the street and, often, things tend to get thrown, Rhoads said.

Also don’t bring cans or one thing officers saw last weekend, entire cases of beer. “Those are the types of things we don’t want to see downtown,” Rhoads said.

• Stay off all rooftops on Massachusetts Street.

That’s also banned by a new city ordinance in place for Final Four weekend.

“That, again, is a safety issue as well,” Rhoads said, as people are at risk of falling as well as throwing things into the crowd below that could potentially hurt someone.

• Stay off poles and out of trees.

In the past police have intervened with people climbing light poles and trees, Rhoads said. Don’t do it.

• Don’t drink and drive.

As always, Rhoads said, drive sober. If you’re drinking, find a safe ride home.

• No violence.

Pushing, shoving, fighting or other violence, of course, isn’t going to fly.

“We’re going to intervene,” Rhoads said. “There won’t be any tolerance for that.”

• Plan for traffic jams.

If you’re driving near downtown, prepare for Massachusetts Street to fill with people after the game.

Massachusetts Street itself will be closed to cars, according to a news release Tuesday from the City of Lawrence.

On Saturday, Massachusetts Street will be closed to traffic and parking from Sixth Street to 11th Street. Access to alleys adjacent to Massachusetts Street downtown will be limited to businesses and deliveries with no long-term parking.

Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, any vehicles parked on Massachusetts Street between Sixth Street and 11th Street will be towed.

From 11 a.m. to one hour after the game ends, the City will provide a park and ride option from Memorial Stadium, Lot 94, to the bus stop in the 700 block of Vermont Street.

