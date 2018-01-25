Ex-police officer sentenced to probation for DUI from fatal motorcycle wreck

A former Lawrence police officer has been sentenced to probation for a DUI conviction stemming from an off-duty wreck in which a fellow motorcycle driver was killed.

Douglas County District Court Judge Peggy Kittel ordered Robert T. Heafey, 51, of Lawrence, to a year on supervised probation beginning Feb. 11, with an underlying sentence of 120 days incarceration, according to court documents. Among conditions of that probation, he must abstain from alcohol and any illegal drugs, submit to testing upon request and participate in an intervention program.

Kittel ordered Heafey to spend 48 hours in the Johnson County Community Weekend Intervention Program, according to Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to District Attorney Charles Branson. The program, according to its website, is to help participants in “re-evaluating their life and their choices in relation to alcohol/drugs.”

Heafey also was ordered to pay approximately $1,300 in fines and court fees.

Heafey was convicted and sentenced after pleading no contest to misdemeanor DUI on Jan. 12. His attorney, N. Trey Pettlon III, declined to comment for this story.

The misdemeanor DUI charge was filed against Heafey on Sept. 8, 2017. Effective the same day, Heafey, an 11-year veteran of the Lawrence Police Department, resigned from the force.

The motorcycle wreck happened just after midnight on July 16, 2017, in the 1600 block of North 1550 Road, just east of the Lawrence city limits. A test performed on Heafey after the wreck showed he had a blood alcohol content of .198, more than twice the legal limit to drive, according to the accident report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The other motorcycle driver, who died in the incident, was Jesse del Campo Jr., 56, a Lawrence resident and operator of the North Lawrence biker bar Slow Ride Roadhouse. According to the report, testing showed del Campo’s blood alcohol content was .153.

According to the report, Heafey told the responding deputy that he and del Campo were riding their motorcycles west on North 1550 Road when a deer ran out in front of him. Heafey said he swerved to miss the deer and laid his bike down, causing del Campo to run over him while he was sliding on the ground.

Heafey was taken to a Topeka hospital after the wreck and later released. Del Campo was flown to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, Kan., but did not survive.

The DA has reviewed the case and is not considering additional charges stemming from it, Branson has said.

