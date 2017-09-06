Suspect charged with murder during robbery at Motel 6, now jailed in Lawrence on $1M bond

A 19-year-old has been charged with murder and other crimes in the weekend shooting death of one person and wounding of two others inside a North Lawrence motel.

Tyrone J. Carvin of Kansas City, Kan., was in the Douglas County jail Wednesday morning, held on $1 million bond, according to court and jail records.

Carvin is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing 23-year-old Cameron A. Hooks, of Lenexa, in the commission or attempted commission of aggravated robbery, according to charges filed in Douglas County District Court.

Carvin also is charged with two counts of aggravated battery for allegedly causing great bodily harm to two other men, and one count of aggravated assault for threatening a fourth man with a gun, according to the charges.

All four counts are felonies.

Carvin was scheduled to make his first appearance in Douglas County court Wednesday afternoon.

The fatal episode took place about 11:30 p.m. Saturday inside a guest room at Motel 6, 1130 N. Third St.

When Lawrence police arrived they discovered three shooting victims, police said in previous news releases. Hooks died from his injuries, and two other victims were transported to area hospitals with injuries police initially described as possibly life-threatening but later downgraded to nonlife-threatening.

Police have declined to share more information about the incident or possible additional suspects, citing the ongoing investigation.

Sgt. Amy Rhoads said Tuesday that police were continuing to investigate and urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 843-TIPS (8477).

Carvin himself suffered a gunshot wound “in relation to the shooting” and was treated and released from a Kansas City area hospital, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Carvin had been held in the Wyandotte County jail before being moved to Douglas County, where he was booked Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.