Former Baker University student, Gardner woman convicted of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

A former Baker University football player and another woman were convicted this month of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Troy Periman and Sabrina Huddleston, both of Gardner, were arrested last June and a single felony charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child was filed against them both in Douglas County District Court.

Earlier in March Periman pleaded guilty to the indecent liberties charge as well as another felony, aggravated endangering a child. Less than a week later Huddleston pleaded no contest to the same two charges. Judge Sally Pokorny accepted their pleas and convicted them both of the crimes.

Periman was suspended from Baker's football team after the school learned of his arrest and launched an internal investigation, Chris Smith, the school's director of marketing and communications said in July.

Around that same time the school's office of the registrar confirmed Periman was still enrolled for the fall 2016 semester, however on Thursday the office said he was no longer a student and he last attended class in May 2016.

Huddleston is not a student at Baker University, the registrar's office said.

On March 28, 2015, Huddleston's 18th birthday, she and the victim celebrated by going to dinner, according to arrest affidavits filed in district court.

While at dinner Huddleston texted Periman to arrange a sexual encounter, the affidavits say. The victim said she was uncomfortable with the idea, but Huddleston told her she didn't "have to participate."

After dinner Huddleston and the victim went to Periman's residence in a student housing apartment on Baker's campus, the affidavits say. There, the three watched a movie while Huddleston and Periman began kissing.

Soon Periman began kissing the victim, the affidavits say. Ultimately, he and Huddleston had sexual relations with the victim who later told police she didn't want to have sex but felt pressured to do so.

The next month the victim and her mother contacted police and an investigation was launched, the affidavits say. Periman admitted to the evening's events, but said he assumed Huddleston and the victim were the same age.

Periman told police the encounter "was not what he wanted" and he thought it was "weird" and felt "misled."

However, Huddleston told police later that same day that Periman was aware the victim was uncomfortable, the affidavits say.

Huddleston does not have a prior criminal history in Douglas County. Periman, however was arrested in February 2016 and charged with the felony of making a criminal threat. He was granted a diversion in the case.

Huddleston is scheduled to appear in court on April 5 to be sentenced, while Periman is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10. Both will have to register as sex offenders.

