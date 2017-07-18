Manslaughter charge filed in April wreck that killed Eudora man

A 24-year-old Lawrence man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and DUI in connection with an April wreck that killed a Eudora man.

Jordan L. White is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, a felony, and one count of DUI, a misdemeanor, in connection with the fatal crash, according to charges filed in Douglas County District Court. Should White not be convicted of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors also filed alternative charges of DUI and speeding — for allegedly traveling 76 mph in a 30 mph zone — according to the charging document.

White was charged July 7, arrested Friday and made his first appearance in court on Monday, when his bond was set at $5,000, according to court records. As of Tuesday morning, he had been released from jail, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office records.

White’s next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Nicholas David, White’s appointed attorney, declined to comment on the case.

The wreck happened about 10:40 p.m. April 17 in the 1200 block of East 15th Street, just east of Haskell Avenue.

White was driving east in a 2017 Nissan when he hit a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Stephen Douglass, 49, of Eudora, who was leaving the East Lawrence Recreation Center, according to information previously shared by Lawrence police.

When emergency responders arrived, they found Douglass unconscious and the engine of White’s car on fire. Responders removed Douglass from the vehicle but were unable to revive him.

Witnesses reported seeing White, who was conscious after the crash, taken to a nearby lot and being placed into a helicopter ambulance at the scene.

