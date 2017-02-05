Lawrence City Commission to consider proposal for moving Greyhound bus stop to library

It has been 14 months since the Greyhound bus service began using city property as its bus stop free of charge. After multiple extensions of that arrangement, the city could be done providing a free ride.

At their meeting Tuesday, city commissioners will consider requiring Greyhound to enter into an agreement to establish a monthly fee for the continued use of the city’s right-of-way at East Sixth and New Hampshire streets for its bus stop. A second proposal would charge Greyhound $1,000 monthly to locate its bus stop at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.

Greyhound provides daily service to Lawrence three times a day on its route between Topeka and Kansas City, and connects to thousands of cities across the country. Since December 2015, the City Commission has granted Greyhound four extensions to continue using the city right-of-way.

Greyhound representatives have told commissioners on those occasions that they are working on finding another location for the bus stop. Greyhound has reportedly begun negotiations with multiple businesses over the past year, but none has resulted in an agreement.

Another potential location has recently arisen. Greyhound has had “preliminary discussions” with McDonald’s about locating the bus stop at one of its restaurants, but Greyhound is not certain at this time if it will move forward with that partnership, according to Greyhound representative Lanesha Gipson.

If the city were to offer Greyhound another extension, city staff are recommending that the city begin charging for use of the right-of-way.

The city also has another proposal for Greyhound to consider. The Lawrence Public Library has offered to allow Greyhound to use an area north of the library that is currently metered parking spots. Greyhound riders could use the library facilities, which would provide computer access for ticketing, shelter and restrooms, according to the proposal.

The city has developed a draft right-of-way agreement for the agreement with the library. City staff are recommending compensation of $1,000 per month for the elimination of four metered parking stalls, but also noted that Greyhound has told the city that fee would be too much.



Nonetheless, Gipson said via email that Greyhound is considering the draft proposal to locate at the library, but that changes would likely need to be made.

“We are open to negotiations,” Gipson wrote. “However, we think it would be beneficial for our customers if we partnered with an existing independent business that would offer customers support services.”

The City Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

