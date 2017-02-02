Report: 2 KU basketball players allegedly involved in car vandalism case

Two University of Kansas men’s basketball players are persons of interest in a car vandalism case being investigated by Lawrence police, according to a Kansas City Star report published online Thursday.

“Multiple sources have told The Kansas City Star” that Lagerald Vick and Josh Jackson are the players of interest in the crime, reported in December outside a Lawrence bar, according to the article.

The corresponding Lawrence police report, obtained by the Journal-World, indicates that criminal damage to property that had just occurred was reported about 2 a.m. Dec. 9 at 530 Wisconsin St., the address of the Yacht Club. The report says damage was estimated at $2,991.

No suspects or witnesses are named in the report, only the front page of which is available to the public upon request. The victim reported the incident to police, according to the report.

Responding officers were not able to contact all involved parties, and the investigation is ongoing, Lawrence police officer Drew Fennelly told the Journal-World last week.

A man who refused to give his name called the Journal-World last week and said Vick was involved in the car vandalism and Jackson was at the scene. The alleged incident followed a dispute with the woman — a KU student — at the bar, the man said. He said the windshield of the woman’s car was broken and a door was kicked.

The same man also told the Journal-World that Vick was the subject of a domestic violence investigation by KU’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access approximately a year ago, involving the same female victim. The Journal-World was unable to substantiate the claims of the man regarding either the vandalism incident or the alleged domestic violence.

The Star reported earlier this week that “according to information obtained by” the newspaper, the Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access investigated from late December 2015 into January 2016 and determined Vick likely committed domestic violence.

It is not clear whether the female victim was aware the information was being shared with media.

When contacted again this week by the Journal-World, the man, who said he was the victim's father, referred reporters to a Texas-based attorney, who, through a receptionist, declined to talk to a reporter and said he had no comment. The attorney also did not respond to emails.

The female victim did not respond to messages from the Journal-World to her KU email address. A phone number the police report listed for her was disconnected.

Vick is a sophomore from Memphis, Tenn. Jackson is a freshman from Detroit.

KU officials did not confirm a university investigation of Vick or the involvement of Vick and Jackson in the car vandalism.

Regarding the Yacht Club report, KU associate athletics director for public affairs, Jim Marchiony, said only, “We are aware of an incident and an investigation.”

Marchiony said he could not confirm anyone’s involvement in any investigation by KU’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access.

University spokesman Joe Monaco said the same.

“Due to federal law, and to protect the rights of all individuals involved, the university does not confirm or deny IOA investigations,” Monaco said in an emailed response Thursday evening.

In IOA investigations the university uses a preponderance of the evidence standard, meaning that the alleged misconduct was more likely than not to have occurred, to determine whether a student is responsible. In criminal courts, the standard of evidence is beyond a reasonable doubt.

