School district: Investigation determines no gun, no threat at Free State High this morning

After interviewing everyone involved, Lawrence police determined no student had a gun or made threats at Free State High School this morning, the school district said.

“The information overheard this morning was a rumor,” district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said in an email to media early Wednesday afternoon. “We appreciate the student who reported the concern so it could be promptly investigated. We rely on students sharing anything suspicious with staff, so we can work together to ensure safe learning environments.”

Wednesday morning, the district sent a message to parents and media saying school officials were working with police to investigate a report from a student who overheard other students talking about someone “possibly having a gun at school.”

No students reported seeing a weapon at the school, 4700 Overland Drive, Boyle said.

“Free State students and staff are safe,” Boyle said in the Wednesday morning message, sent as school resource officers were interviewing involved students. “We certainly understand that this information is concerning. We ask that families remain calm and enable us to work with law enforcement to investigate this rumor.”

