Authorities investigating overnight break-in at Eudora gun shop

Someone broke into a Eudora gun shop early Thursday morning and took multiple firearms, the business owner said.

The apparent smash-and-grab-style burglary happened about 2:10 a.m., said Larry Minkler, owner of Free State Guns and Tactical Weapons, 218 E. 20th St. in Eudora. Minkler said the perpetrator or perpetrators broke a glass door and smashed a couple displays inside and that the store’s automatic alarm notified police.

Minkler said multiple guns were taken but that he was still working with law enforcement to determine specifically how many and what kinds. He said no one had been arrested.

On top of the thefts, he added in a Facebook post that the thieves “left a hell of a mess.”

The shop remained closed Thursday while law enforcement — including representatives from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — continued their inventory and investigation, Minkler said.

Additional information was not immediately available from the Eudora Police Department.

Minkler said Free State Guns has been at its present location for about three years, after moving there from downtown Eudora. According to the business website, it sells a variety of guns and related gear and accessories, and also offers firearms training and gunsmithing services.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.