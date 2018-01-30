Colyer prepares to be sworn in as Kansas’ 47th governor

— The administration of Gov. Sam Brownback will officially come to an end Wednesday when his resignation takes effect at 3 p.m. and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer is sworn in as the state's 47th governor.

Colyer plans to begin his day in Hays, where he grew up, by attending a 9 a.m. Mass at his high school alma mater, Thomas More Prep-Marian.

At 10 a.m., he is scheduled to tour the West Side Alternative Mental Health Center for Kids in Hays and then speak with reporters afterward.

Following an 11:30 a.m. lunch at Al’s Chickenette in Hays, Colyer is scheduled to fly back to Topeka for the swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremony will take place in the first floor rotunda at the Statehouse. For visitors wishing to attend, limited free parking is available in the underground parking garage adjoining the Statehouse, which is accessible from Eighth and Van Buren streets. Metered parking spaces are also available along the streets in the Capitol Area Complex.

Brownback announced his resignation on Jan. 24 after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm him as the next ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom. He has been governor since January 2011.

Colyer, a plastic surgeon who now lives in Overland Park, served four years in the Kansas House and two years in the Kansas Senate before Brownback selected him to be his lieutenant governor running mate in the 2010 election. He has now served as lieutenant governor longer than anyone else who has ever held that office.

