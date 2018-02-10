Journal-World wins 29 awards, including top honors for news story, investigative journalism

The Journal-World’s coverage of a mass shooting in downtown Lawrence that left three people dead won a top journalism award from the Kansas Press Association on Saturday.

The Journal-World received 29 awards — including nine first-place awards — in the KPA’s Awards of Excellence Program at the state’s newspaper convention in Topeka.

Coverage of the Oct. 1 mass shooting was honored as the top news story in the daily division III category, which comprises the largest newspapers in the state. Managing Editor Kim Callahan, Digital Editor Nick Gerik and Editor Chad Lawhorn received awards for their early-morning coverage from the downtown crime scene.

The newspaper also won first place in the Investigative Story category for an article by Lawhorn about a voter fraud investigation involving Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Douglas County Sheriff Ken McGovern and McGovern’s mother, who voted in Douglas County while living elsewhere.

Reporter Sara Shepherd also won first place in the Education category for a profile on the University of Kansas’ Beta Theta Pi fraternity chapter and how it helps care for a fellow fraternity member who is paralyzed from the neck down.

Other first-place awards for the newspaper were: Feature Photo by photographer Nick Krug; Infographic by copy editor Sylas May; Best Ad series by Allie Sebelius; Best Online Ad by Sebelius; Best Online Promotion by Sebelius, and Best Community Event Ad by Jenni Leiste and Sebelius.

The Journal-World staff also took second place in the overall Design and Layout Excellence Award for newspapers.

Other second-place awards were: Youth Story by Shepherd; Health Story by Mackenzie Clark; Sports Feature Story by Bobby Nightengale; Best Environmental Portrait by Krug; Sports Pages by Journal-World staff; Special Section for the 2017 Voter Guide by Journal-World staff; Infographic by May; Best Front Page by Journal-World Staff; Best Ad Series by Sebelius; Best Online Ad by Sebelius.

Third place awards were: Feature Story by Shepherd; Local Business Story by Lawhorn; Religion Story by Elvyn Jones; Sports Photo by Krug; Best Environmental Portrait by Krug; Best Ad Series by Sebelius; Best Community Event Ad by Sebelius; Best Online Promotion by Sebelius; and Best Advertising Special Section by Sebelius.

