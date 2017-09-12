Armed carjacking in Topeka leads to chase, ends behind Lawrence Walmart

An armed carjacking Tuesday evening at a Topeka gas station led to a chase that ended behind the west Lawrence Walmart.

Sgt. Steven Block of the Topeka Police Department said that at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday a young woman called police and said one male suspect held a gun to her throat; then he and two others stole her 2015 Dodge Caravan from the Phillips 66, at 2024 SE California Ave. in Topeka, where she had been filling one of its tires with air.

Block said Topeka police alerted surrounding jurisdictions, including the Kansas Highway Patrol. Officers with KHP saw the van at SE Croco Road and SE Sixth Avenue and chased it east on U.S. Highway 40. The chase ended on Overland Drive behind Walmart in Lawrence.

Block said the Topeka police had been asked to send vehicles to transport two suspects from Lawrence back to Topeka Tuesday evening. He said he believed at least one other suspect, and possibly two, was still at large.

Lawrence police at Walmart confirmed that the store had been closed but it had reopened around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Otherwise, officers on scene declined to comment.

No one was injured in the incident, Block said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.