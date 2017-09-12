Archive for Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Armed carjacking in Topeka leads to chase, ends behind Lawrence Walmart

Numerous Lawrence Police Department vehicles were on the scene late Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, near West Sixth Street and Wakarusa Drive after a carjacking in Topeka resulted in a chase that ended in west Lawrence. Two suspects had been apprehended, and police were still seeking a third suspect that evening, according to information from the Topeka Police Department.

By Mackenzie Clark

September 12, 2017

An armed carjacking Tuesday evening at a Topeka gas station led to a chase that ended behind the west Lawrence Walmart.

Sgt. Steven Block of the Topeka Police Department said that at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday a young woman called police and said one male suspect held a gun to her throat; then he and two others stole her 2015 Dodge Caravan from the Phillips 66, at 2024 SE California Ave. in Topeka, where she had been filling one of its tires with air.

Several Lawrence police vehicles block off Overland Drive behind Walmart, 550 Congressional Drive, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. An armed carjacking in Topeka resulted in a chase that ended behind the store. This photo looks east from the roundabout at Congressional and Overland drives.

Block said Topeka police alerted surrounding jurisdictions, including the Kansas Highway Patrol. Officers with KHP saw the van at SE Croco Road and SE Sixth Avenue and chased it east on U.S. Highway 40. The chase ended on Overland Drive behind Walmart in Lawrence.

Block said the Topeka police had been asked to send vehicles to transport two suspects from Lawrence back to Topeka Tuesday evening. He said he believed at least one other suspect, and possibly two, was still at large.

Lawrence police at Walmart confirmed that the store had been closed but it had reopened around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Otherwise, officers on scene declined to comment.

No one was injured in the incident, Block said.

