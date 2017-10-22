Today's news

KU police arrest two male students on suspicion of rape at residence hall

By Staff Report

October 22, 2017

University of Kansas police arrested two KU students on suspicion of rape at a residence hall Saturday, the KU Public Safety Office said Sunday.

A female KU student reported that she was sexually assaulted by two acquaintances, at different times, early Saturday in her room at Cora Downs Residence Hall, KU Police Deputy Chief James Anguiano said in a press release.

The suspects were taken to Douglas County Jail following interviews and an investigation of the incidents, Anguiano said.

According to jail booking logs, two 19-year-old men were booked into the jail on suspicion of rape Saturday following their arrests by KU police.

No other details were available Sunday.

