Lawrence police have 2 in custody in connection with downtown shooting

The Lawrence Police Department tweeted early Tuesday morning that the department has two people in custody in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting on Massachusetts Street that left three dead and two others wounded.

The department said in a news release that Ahman Malik Rayton, 22, of Topeka, is in custody on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. Dominique Jacquez McMillon, 19, of Topeka, is in custody on suspicion of aggravated assault and battery, the department tweeted.

