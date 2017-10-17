Today's news

Lawrence police have 2 in custody in connection with downtown shooting

Lawrence police investigate the scene of a shooting incident on Massachusetts Street between 10th and 11th streets that left three people dead and injured others early Sunday morning.

Photo by Chad Lawhorn.

By Staff Report

October 17, 2017, 12:10 a.m. Updated October 17, 2017, 12:30 a.m.

The Lawrence Police Department tweeted early Tuesday morning that the department has two people in custody in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting on Massachusetts Street that left three dead and two others wounded.

The department said in a news release that Ahman Malik Rayton, 22, of Topeka, is in custody on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. Dominique Jacquez McMillon, 19, of Topeka, is in custody on suspicion of aggravated assault and battery, the department tweeted.

Bob Smith 59 minutes ago

Everyone who guessed that the miscreants were from Topeka were correct.

