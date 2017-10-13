No arrests in downtown triple homicide; Lawrence police say investigation is active and ‘progressing’

Lawrence police have not arrested anyone in connection with the downtown shootings that killed three people and injured two others nearly two weeks ago, the department said Friday.

However, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said, police continue making progress on the case.

“We are definitely progressing with the investigation,” Rhoads said. “It’s still ongoing, investigators are still working diligently as they continue to track down leads and progress in the investigation.”

Police said last week there were “multiple people of interest” in the case.

Rhoads declined to answer on Friday whether police have identified a specific suspect or suspects.

The department has remained mum about that and many other details about the incident and ensuing investigation.

Rhoads said police are limiting the amount of information shared publicly, because certain pieces of their investigation are “extremely sensitive in nature.”

“We don’t ever want to put out information that could jeopardize a case,” she said.

Gunfire erupted about 1:40 a.m. Oct. 1 near the intersection of 11th and Massachusetts streets.

Officers on foot patrol in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street heard shots and responded immediately, Rhoads said. She said the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation at the northwest corner of 11th and Massachusetts streets.

The three people killed were Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee; Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, of Topeka; and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, also of Topeka.

Funerals for Henderson and Dean were planned earlier this week in Topeka. Brown’s funeral was last week in Overland Park.

Two other Topeka men, 19 and 28 at the time, are recovering from non-life threatening injuries, Rhoads said.

As many as 100 people were outside in the area at the time, around when many downtown bars let out for the night, police have said.

Police have gotten many tips from the public, and those have been helpful, Rhoads said.

However they still urge anyone who was present or has photos or videos to share that information with police.

“We’re always looking to gather as much information as possible in these types of crimes,” she said. “Some people might think that we already have a certain piece of information, or that we’ve talked to enough people. We just hope to overcome that assumption.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call Lawrence police at 832-7509 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 843-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.