Affidavit: Man solicited graphic photos of Douglas County teen he met on website

A man charged with sexually exploiting a child met the victim on an adult website and solicited nude photos from her, according to allegations in the affidavit for his arrest.

Sean T. Wenger, 32, of Keystone Heights, Fla., was charged June 27 in Douglas County District Court with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony. In May 2015, Wenger allegedly possessed a visual depiction of a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to the charge.

The affidavit, requested by the Journal-World and released by the court last week, was prepared by a Lawrence police detective to demonstrate probable cause for Wenger’s arrest.

According to allegations in the affidavit:

Police interviewed the girl — who was 15 at the time — in late May 2015.

She told police that she had been communicating via a website and texts with the man police later identified as Wenger, and that she had sent him sexually explicit photos of herself. She said she listed her age as 19 on her website profile, but told the man she was 16.

Interviewed by police in early June, Wenger said the website where he met the girl was “for people with interest in sexual domination.”

He said the girl’s profile said she was 19 years old, which he believed because she looked at least 18 and because a credit card must be used to get an account on the site.

Wenger said the girl texted him sexually explicit photos of herself, which he “probably did” ask her to do. He said at some point the girl told him she was 16 but the texting continued, including Wenger telling the girl, “I’m still going to want you here in less than a year.”

Texts also involved the girl saying she wanted to have sex with men for money. Wenger told police he believed such conversations to be “role playing.”

Wenger’s court-appointed attorney, Gerald Wells, declined to comment Wednesday about the allegations.

Wenger is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in the case on Thursday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has declined to release Wenger's mugshot to the Journal-World.

