Florida man charged with child sex crime in Douglas County

A Florida man appeared in Douglas County District Court this week to face a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Sean T. Wenger, 32, of Keystone Height, Fla., made his first court appearance in the case on Tuesday, according to the district attorney's office.

Wenger was charged June 27 with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, according to the charging document. The charge alleges that in May 2015 in Douglas County Wenger possessed a visual depiction of a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The charging document lists Wenger’s address as Osage City, but jail and bond records from his arrest this month list his address as Florida.



His next hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26.

The Journal-World requested a mugshot but did not immediately receive a response from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as to whether it would be released.

