Brownback won’t commit to staying as governor through end of legislative session

Topeka — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback isn't committing to staying in that job through the end of the legislative session this spring.
Brownback wouldn't comment Thursday on Kansas Public Radio reports that he will be named the U.S. ambassador for three food and agriculture organizations in Rome. He told reporters he's focused on fixing the state's budget problems and writing a new education funding formula. When asked whether he was committing to staying through the legislature's session, he declined to comment.
Kansas is facing a budget crisis and Brownback is trying to stave off income tax increases supported by many fellow Republicans. The state Supreme Court also ruled that the state must spend more on schools.
If Brownback steps down, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will become governor. Colyer also had no comment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Aaron McGrogor 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
You do you Brownie. You always have.
Tony Peterson 35 minutes ago
What a chicken sh*t. Only 60 days left in the session and he won't even commit to staying staying that long. That's because he wants to get the hell out of Dodge before it all hits the fan and doesn't want any of the mess he created to splatter on him.
Paul Beyer 17 minutes ago
Cowardly SOB. Destroyed Kansas, now lacks the guts to face up to what he did. But, what else could you expect when the Koch brothers owned him? If Kansans wake up and vote in their own best interests, there would never be another Republican elected to any office in Kansas.;
Gary Pomeroy 9 minutes ago
As the chickens come home to roost, the head chicken hits the road. "Why did the Guv cross the road? To get out of town ahead of the collapse."
Tracy Rogers 5 minutes ago
Worst Governor Ever now has a new goal to become Worst Ambassador Ever. I'm sure you'll succeed Sam.
Sign in to comment