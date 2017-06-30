Kansas lawmakers call out Kobach on ‘culture of corruption’ charge

Topeka — Kansas legislative leaders said Friday that they want Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to back up his claim that there is a "culture of corruption" at the Statehouse in Topeka.
Kobach has made that assertion as part of his campaign for governor, arguing that there should be term limits for state legislators.
Most recently, he made the argument for term limits on national television when he was interviewed Tuesday on the "Fox News Specialists" program.
He later posted a video of that interview on Twitter with the comment, "I'm running for governor to end the culture of corruption in Topeka."
"The Secretary of State has insinuated a culture of corruption, accusing the Legislature of being corrupt, which I think insults the integrity of this body and the legislative body," House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab, R-Olathe, said. "I get nervous when someone with prosecutorial authority accuses somebody of violating the law without a specific charge."
Schwab spoke out Friday during a meeting of the Legislative Coordinating Council, or LCC, a seven-member group made up of the top leaders from both parties in the House and Senate that represent the Legislature when the Legislature is not in session.
The LCC met Friday to authorize meeting days for joint committees during the interim and to take care of other internal legislative business.
Near the end of that meeting, Schwab made a motion that the LCC send a formal letter to Kobach, "asking him the specific charges he’s insinuating when he calls us corrupt."
"Because if there’s a serious charge, I think we need to ask the Attorney General to look into it," Schwab said. "But I get very concerned when a prosecutor starts making these accusations against a legislative body and not being held accountable. Is there an actual charge?"
Under a law enacted at Kobach's request, the Secretary of State has limited authority to prosecute certain election crimes.
An official in Kobach's office declined to comment on Schwab's statement but said Kobach would respond once he receives the letter from the LCC.
Currently, the LCC has at least two members who may be candidates for governor themselves: Republican Senate President Susan Wagle and House Democratic Leader Jim Ward, both from Wichita.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Calvin Anders 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Kris failed to offer any specific examples of corruption within the legislature, but he provides us with a perfect example of the corruption in Topeka with his own recent lies to the court about the nature of the documents he carried into his meeting with the Trumpster. The judge found that Kris' "...deceptive conduct and lack of candor warrant the imposition of sanctions". In other words, he lied to the court. He was fined $1000. If that doesn't qualify as corruption, I'm not sure what does. He has other issues of deception and dubious behavior in his tenure as state AG as well. Skirting zoning laws in Douglas county comes to mind. Fudging numbers to justify his idiotic voting laws is another.
Steve Hicks 36 minutes ago
It's worth noting that Kobach's own "culture of corruption" has been of long standing.
After his 2007-09 stint as Chairman of the Kansas GOP, a Federal Election Commission report found that under Kobach's leadership, the Kansas GOP had failed to pay state and federal taxes, and had accepted illegal contributions.
One of his accomplishments as head of the Kansas GOP was instituting a "loyalty committee" to punish Republicans who gave support to Democrats. And at the end of 2007, he also bragged that "...the Kansas GOP has identified and caged more voters in the last 11 months than the previous two years:"
From "caging" voters in 2007, to voter-suppression as Secretary of State, to...can we guess his intentions as head of Trump's laughably-named "Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity" ?
Carol Bowen 30 minutes ago
Don't forget his attempt to ignore Douglas County building codes.
Sign in to comment