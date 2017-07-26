Today's news

Lawrence man charged with sex crime against child

By Sara Shepherd

July 26, 2017

A 35-year-old Lawrence man has been accused of a sex crime involving a child, according to charges filed in Douglas County District Court.

The man, Robert W. Copas, was charged Thursday with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, a felony. According to the charging document, on July 10, he allegedly engaged in lewd fondling or touching of an 11-year-old.

Copas made his first appearance in court on Friday, when his bond was set at $10,000, according to court records. His next hearing has not been set.

He was in jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.

