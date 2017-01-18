Regents’ statewide weapons policy now allows stun guns, additional on-campus gun storage

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents tweaked its statewide guns on campus policy to respond to issues that arose as individual universities drafted their policies.

First, for people who don’t want to or can’t legally carry a concealed handgun but do want a form of self-defense, the statewide policy now says universities can allow stun guns.

Second, for people who do carry concealed guns, the statewide policy now allows universities to permit storage in additional secure places. Such storage locations are envisioned to avoid gun-wearers having to run to their cars or residences to lock up their guns each time they move from an area where concealed carry is allowed to an area where it’s prohibited, according to the Regents policy proposal.

“Whether a particular university will choose to provide or authorize additional secure storage locations will be up to each individual university,” said Julene Miller, an attorney for the Regents.

The Board first approved its new statewide policy a year ago, then OK’d individual universities’ policies last month.

All policies will become effective July 1.

KU’s updated weapons policy does allow for both added options: stun guns and additional university-provided secure storage locations.

No policies list specific buildings, events or “restricted access” areas where universities might prohibit guns, but they do allow for those to be designated later. Schools that choose to do so must present the Regents Governance Committee with proposals listing such buildings, events or areas.

The Kansas Personal and Family Protection Act says that state universities must allow lawful concealed carry of handguns on their campuses beginning July 1. As with anywhere in the state, people carrying concealed guns must be at least 21 years old, cannot be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and can’t be convicted felons, among other restrictions.

Under the law and the statewide Regents policy, in order for universities to prohibit people from taking guns into any building, that building must be equipped with adequate security measures such as metal detectors and guards. Those could be permanent or temporary measures set up for certain events.

As it has for years, the Regents’ statewide weapons policy still will prohibit almost all other weapons on university campuses, including long guns, BB guns, switchblades, explosives, nunchucks and bows-and-arrows.

