Lawrence man in jail after 2-county chase ends near Ottawa

A Lawrence man is in the Douglas County Jail after crashing his pickup this morning on an Interstate 35 on ramp at the end of a chase that started in Lawrence.

Franklin Couty Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Blaine Grossoehme said Nelson L. Higgins, 50, of Lawrence, was taken into custody at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after losing control of his pickup on the northbound I-35 on ramp from U.S. Highway 59. Grossoehme said Lawrence Police Department officers, who where in pursuit of Higgins, arrested him at the scene.

Higgins was uninjured from the crash, Grossoehme said.

Douglas County Jail records show Higgins was booked into jail for allegedly driving while intoxicated, failing to report an accident, reckless driving, the aggravated battery of a law enforcement office with a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding with commission of a felony, failure to stop for an accident with damages of more than $1,000 and interference with a law enforcement officer (felony obstruction/resist/oppose).

The Lawrence Journal World will update the story when more details are available.

