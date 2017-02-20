Search continues for 17-year-old boy who disappeared into the Douglas County State Fishing Lake

One of the two teenagers who were thrown into the Douglas County State Fishing Lake after their boat capsized has still not been found, deputies said.

Saturday night a jon boat overturned in the lake, spilling two 17-year-old boys into the waters, Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said. The accident happened around 10 p.m.

One boy surfaced, but the other did not and a search was launched by officials from the sheriff's office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Dymacek said.

On Sunday Douglas County Undersheriff Jim Martin said he was not sure whether the two boys had been wearing life vests. The boy who surfaced after the accident was uninjured.

Crews searched for the missing boy all day Sunday until it was too dark to continue, Dymacek said. They began searching once again early Monday morning and are still looking for him.

Additional information was not immediately available.

