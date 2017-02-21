Person missing in state fishing lake actually 18-year-old man, deputies say; search continues

The person who is missing after he fell into the Douglas County State Fishing Lake this weekend is an 18-year-old man rather than a minor, deputies said.

Saturday night a jon boat overturned, spilling two people into the lake, said Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek. The accident happened around 10 p.m.

The lake is northeast of Baldwin City.

Initially authorities believed the small boat contained two 17-year-old boys, but Tuesday morning Dymacek said one of the two was an 18-year-old man.

The boy resurfaced after the accident, but the man did not, Dymacek said. A search was launched by officials from the sheriff's office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Neither the boy nor the man is believed to have been wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident and on Monday Dymacek said the search was likely a recovery rather than a rescue.

Crews have searched throughout the daylight hours since Sunday, only stopping once it becomes too dark to see.

Monday afternoon divers recovered a boat from the bottom of the lake, but they were still awaiting confirmation that it was the same one from Saturday's accident.

Tuesday morning the crews began searching again, but in the morning Dymacek said there was not any additional information to release.

High winds, cold water and low visibility in the lake are some of the challenges crews are facing as they search, Dymacek said Monday.

