Kansas lawmakers consider possibly costly immigration bills backed by Kobach

— Law enforcement officials would be required to help immigration officials under two bills before a Kansas Senate committee.

One bill would compel the Kansas Highway Patrol to look into an agreement allowing its officers to get training in federal immigration laws so they could help enforce them. The other would crack down on jurisdictions that don't comply with immigration authorities' requests to detain immigrants who are in the country illegally.

The bills are backed by Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who has championed tough voting and immigration bills. But opponents say resources for the highway patrol would be expensive. They also raised concern about the expense of detainments and that the detainments could lead to costly litigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.