Drunken driver must pay for vehicle damages in police chase where 2 Lawrence officers were injured

A Lawrence man was ordered to serve probation and pay for damage caused to a Lawrence police vehicle that he crashed into before leading officers on a high-speed chase in January.

Nelson L. Higgins, 51, was sentenced Friday in Douglas County District Court after being convicted in connection with the chase that started in Lawrence and ended with Higgins wrecking and being arrested in Franklin County.

Higgins pleaded no contest in April to one count each of aggravated battery and fleeing police, both felonies, and his second DUI, a misdemeanor.

Judge Peggy Kittel granted Higgins — who already served more than three months in jail before being released on bond — 18 months of probation and ordered him to pay $15,280 before his probation ends. The sum includes $13,330 in restitution for what prosecutor Amy McGowan described as “damage done to vehicles,” plus fines and court costs.

“It’s clear that what happened here was was one bad decision after another. It’s clear that you went into a panic mode,” Kittel told Higgins. “It’s fortunate that nobody else got hurt. It could have ended up a lot worse.”

Kittel said that, while on probation, Higgins must not use alcohol or drugs, must follow recommendations from his substance abuse treatment and must attend an anger management class.

“I do apologize for the events of Jan. 7,” Higgins told the judge. “I really don’t remember it, but I have to take responsibility for what happened.”

Higgins said he’d been looking for a job and hoped to find one soon in order to start paying the restitution and be able to move on.

The Jan. 7 incident started when two Lawrence Police Department officers were conducting a traffic stop about 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of 23rd Street, the Journal-World previously reported. Higgins, driving a pickup, hit the back of a parked patrol vehicle one of the officers was in.

Lawrence police pursued Higgins onto U.S. Highway 59 at a high rate of speed. Higgins crashed about 15 minutes later after losing control on a ramp onto Interstate 35, outside Ottawa.

The officer in the vehicle that was hit was treated for injuries at an area hospital and released. Another Lawrence officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest.

The Journal-World on Friday requested more information from the DA’s office about repair costs for the damaged vehicles cited in the restitution order, but details were not immediately provided. Through his attorney Skip Griffy, Higgins did not dispute the amount.

