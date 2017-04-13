Today's news

Nebraska officials plan to complain to Kansas about smoke

Landowners drive through smoke from a controlled burn of a pasture near Salina, Kan., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Owners hope to keep the fire on one side of the road. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

By Associated Press

April 13, 2017

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska officials say they'll complain to Kansas about smoke from its agriculture burning that sometimes makes it unhealthy to breathe in some parts of Nebraska.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued a health warning Wednesday, warning people to stay indoors.

Gov. Pete Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage says Nebraska officials will follow up with their counterparts in Kansas. On Wednesday he told the Lincoln Journal Star that the "air quality today is unacceptable."

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler's chief of staff, Rick Hoppe, says officials are reviewing all options, "including potential legal action."

Officials have said the smoke originates mostly in Kansas' Flint Hills area. A Kansas Department of Health and Environment spokesman says he can't immediately say what Kansas' response might be.

Comments

Bill Turner 1 hour, 59 minutes ago

Tell 'em to call Donald Trump's revamped EPA and see if anyone over there gives a $#it. Welcome to the Republican controlled wild west Gov. Ricketts! No one cares about your "air quality" but you.

Chris Warman 1 hour, 1 minute ago

We'll stop the smoke if you stop sending down cold air

