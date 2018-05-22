Third suspect arrested in armed robbery at Lawrence Motel 6

A third person has been arrested and charged in an April armed robbery reported at a North Lawrence motel.

Chelsea C. Chambers, 21, was arrested over the weekend and made her first appearance Monday in Douglas County District Court, according to jail and court records. Arrest records list her address as Ottawa; court charges list it as Lawrence.

Chambers is charged with one count of aggravated robbery, for allegedly stealing a man’s iPhone while armed with a gun, and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, for allegedly “luring” the victim, according to charges. Both crimes are felonies.

Chambers’ bond was set at $75,000 and she remained in jail Tuesday, according to court and jail records.

The robbery reportedly occurred shortly before 4:40 p.m. April 23 in one of the guest rooms at Motel 6, 1130 N. Third St. According to preliminary information from police, someone pointed a gun at the victim and took “an item.” No one was hurt.

Another woman, Tyese N. Johnson, 29, of Lawrence, is charged with the same counts as Chambers and also jailed on $75,000 bond.

Theoplis L. Ellis, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested May 2 after leading police on two chases in which Ellis drove recklessly downtown, drove off Kansas Highway 10 into a field and crashed the pickup he was driving down an embankment nearly into the Wakarusa River.

Ellis is charged with aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a weapon — both felonies — in the April 23 robbery. In the same complaint, he’s also charged with two counts of fleeing police — felonies — and two counts of reckless driving — misdemeanors — in connection with the May 2 chases.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office previously denied the Journal-World’s request for Ellis’ and Johnson’s mugshots. The newspaper has requested Chambers’ mugshot but did not immediately receive an answer as to whether it would be released.

