Driver who fled Lawrence police, crashed in riverbank suspected in robbery at Motel 6; woman also arrested

The man arrested Wednesday afternoon after speeding away from police and crashing a pickup down the banks of the Wakarusa River is a suspect in a recent armed robbery in North Lawrence.

Theoplis L. Ellis, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., was booked into jail Wednesday night on suspicion of aggravated robbery armed with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to jail records. Corresponding jail and police records show he’s linked to the armed robbery reported last week at Motel 6.

A woman also has been arrested in connection with the same robbery.

The 29-year-old Lawrence woman was arrested earlier Wednesday in North Lawrence on suspicion of aggravated robbery armed with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, according to jail records.

The robbery reportedly occurred shortly before 4:40 p.m. April 23 in one of the guest rooms at Motel 6, 1130 N. Third St. According to preliminary information from police, someone pointed a gun at the victim and took “an item.” No one was hurt.

As of Thursday morning, neither Ellis nor the woman had been charged in Douglas County District Court.

Police on Wednesday named Ellis as the man who was taken into custody after a police chase that started downtown and ended when Ellis drove off Kansas Highway 10, through a field and over an embankment sloping into the Wakarusa River just south of Lawrence.

At the time, police said he was suspected in previous robbery but did not confirm which one.

