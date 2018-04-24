Today's news

Police investigating armed robbery reported at Motel 6 in North Lawrence

By Sara Shepherd

April 24, 2018, 4:34 p.m. Updated April 24, 2018, 4:50 p.m.

Police say they are still investigating an armed robbery reported Monday in North Lawrence.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 4:40 p.m. Monday to 1130 N. Third St., Motel 6, regarding an armed robbery that had just occurred in one of the guest rooms there, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said.

According to initial reports, no one was injured during the incident, Rhoads said. It was reported that someone pointed a firearm at the victim during the robbery, and "an item" was taken, Rhoads said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made and the incident remained under investigation, Rhoads said.

